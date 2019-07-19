The New Zealand Defence Force plane that the Prime Minister used to travel to Australia has broken down.

Jacinda Ardern was meant to fly back to New Zealand tonight, but issues with the aircraft have kept it grounded.

It is unclear at this stage if Ardern will be flying to New Zealand commercially, or remaining in the city.

Details around why the plane is grounded are unknown at this stage.

Advertisement

A day before the trip, the same plane was encountering issues as well.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said she was not able to say if Ardern would be flying out commercially tonight for "security reasons".

She would also make no further comment what was wrong with the aircraft, or when it might be operational.