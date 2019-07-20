Retired police officer Kevin Coutts is standing for Rotorua Lakes Council in this year's local body elections.

In this video interview with Local Focus, he says that while this council has done some great things for the city, such as Crankworx, there's plenty more it has got wrong.

In particular, he pointed to the cycleway, the City Focus development, and not reducing debt.

"You've got to live within your means and I don't think this council has done."

Coutts questioned if it was a good idea to spend $20 million on the Lakefront upgrade.

"I don't believe the design is good, I don't like the walkway out on the lake."