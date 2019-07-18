Auckland's Western Line train services are back up and running after a railway bridge hit by a truck this morning was deemed safe.

Trains are now passing over the bridge on New North Rd at reduced speeds.

"Services will now run the length of the Western Line," Auckland Transport tweeted.

"Please expect some delays while recovery is in progress."

Earlier, inbound services were limited to only operating as far as Avondale, while outbound services were only operating to Morningside.

People travelling between Avondale and Morningside were forced to instead take the 22 bus route or jump in taxis that provided a shuttle service between the two stations.