Carbon-heavy airlines all over the world realise their eco-conscious passengers expect them to reduce their waste and are hastily doing away with single-use plastics in favour of reusable or recyclable alternatives. The Royal New Zealand Air Force is leading the charge towards sustainability, writes Jane Phare.

Air Force flight steward Corporal Hayley Pitman knows that by its very nature the organisation she works for has a heavy carbon footprint. But, says Pitman, every little bit helps.

Aged 24, she's of the generation that's acutely conscious of the need to reduce landfill, recycle and reduce carbon emissions if the planet is

