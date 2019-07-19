Pain is the No 1 reason we visit the doctor, according to a new study. A University of Otago researcher says pain is a big problem in New Zealand: we have little research on the condition and patients have difficulties accessing treatment. Causes of pain are wide-ranging and treatments can be as varied as people themselves. What helps? What hurts? Dawn Picken speaks with locals living with pain and experts who are trying to ease their suffering.

Pushing Through Pain

Memphis Robson-Frentz says she's had pain for 20 years. It started with a virus that became a chest infection she

Related articles: