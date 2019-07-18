Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel has been reopened after a crash caused it to close right on rush hour.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said traffic congestion is beginning to ease since the tunnel reopened shortly before 5pm.

The tunnel has been closed since just after 4pm, when a car crashed into the tunnel wall.

Only one person was involved, and there were no serious injuries.

NZTA earlier said the tunnel was closed in both directions and asked drivers to use alternate routes through Newtown or around the bays.

Citybound queues were building along Cobham Dr and traffic is heavy through Newtown.

Traffic will be severely affected by the tunnel's closure. Photo / NZTA

Delays are expected.

Traffic is heavily congested between the Basin Reserve and Hataitai.