The Napier City Council could be looking for at least five new members following two-term councillor Kirsten Wise's decision to seek only the mayoralty.

Wise confirmed to Hawke's Bay Today the only job she'll be seeking in the Local Elections, for which nominations opened on Friday, will be the chair vacated by Mayor Bill Dalton and acting Mayor and retiring sixth-term councillor Faye White, who has been at the helm since Dalton suffered a stroke three months ago.

Chris Tremain, who this week announced his Mayoral candidacy, will also not be seeking a Council position.

Chris Tremain is running for Mayor of Napier, but not for council. Photo / Warren Buckland
Chris Tremain is running for Mayor of Napier, but not for council. Photo / Warren Buckland

Longest-serving councillors White and Tony

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.