Extra demands on police around the country while the national security threat was "high" cost the police more than $2 million, while police staff clocked up more than 52,000 hours in time owed in lieu.

The figures were released to the Herald under the Official Information Act.

The security alert was on "high" from the Christchurch terror attacks on March 15 until April 17, when it was moved to "medium".

It remains at "medium" today, meaning a terrorist attack is feasible and could well occur.

For the weeks following the attacks in Christchurch, armed police were a constant presence around the country, particularly at mosques and at Parliament.

"The impact nationally, that this terrorist attack had on New Zealand was vast," said Andrew Sissons, acting superintendent national manager of response and operations.

"In Christchurch, multiple specialist on-call squads were deployed, armed scene guards were present at numerous locations. Liaison with the victims and their families and all the work relating to this is ongoing."

Part of the police response was also to inform the Government about gun laws, which were changed within a month of the terror attacks , and investigate how the gunman obtained the weapons he had.

"Operation Whakahaumanu (to restore) was begun. This is a collective approach to be a visible, strong and supportive presence to enable our communities and make them feel safe," Sissons said.

"Visits to educational facilities, places of worship and gun range/clubs were completed nationally."

He said the additional costs while the security threat was "high" came to $2.032 million, which came from within the existing police budget.

"This amount only includes the direct operating costs such as travel, accommodation, meals, transportation/vehicle costs and other specialist cost."

The amount excludes staff salary for working on operations related to the March 15 attacks.

In response to a separate inquiry, police also revealed that police staff recorded over 52,000 hours in lieu time from March 15 until April 9.

The threat level is set by the Combined Threat Assessment Group , which is made up of NZ Security Intelligence Service, the Government Communications Security Bureau, the Defence Force, Police, Corrections, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Civil Aviation Authority.

CTAG was set up in 2004 in response to changes in the global terrorism environment post September 11, 2001, and the Bail terror attacks in 2002.

The highest level is "extreme", when a terrorist attack, violent protest activity or violent criminal behaviour is expected imminently.

Before March 15, the national threat level had never been higher than "low".

When the threat level was moved to "medium" in April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealanders should go about their daily lives as normal, but remain vigilant.

"I'm very heartened that people have been doing this since the Christchurch attack, while also continuing to show their support and solidarity with the Muslim community across the country."