The cost of fighting the massive Tasman fires in summer was more than $12 million, new figures show.

The bushfires, which raged through the Tasman district for nearly a month, sparked the largest aerial firefighting operation in New Zealand history.

The air battle to bring the fire under control cost $4,647,067 alone.

Two days after the fire started on February 5, as many as 22 helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft fought the blaze from above.

Paul Turner, Fire and Emergency New Zealand's national manager response capability,

