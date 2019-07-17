Two young men have been charged with shooting a woman in the South Auckland suburb of Clover Park.

The arrests follow a shooting on July 6.

A woman, 20, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after she was shot just before 7am, police said at the time.

Two men, aged 17 and 20, were arrested today after officers executed search warrants in the Counties Manukau area.

The pair have been charged with wounding and will appear in the Manukau Youth Court today, police said.

"I would like to reassure the community that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident," Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin said.

"Police also cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid in this matter."

The shooting was the fourth firearms incident in South Auckland recently.