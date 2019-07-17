The first rural gun buyback held in Northland saw 42 firearms owners hand in 68 firearms and 122 parts and accessories.

Inspector Chris McLellan, Acting District Commander, said the event in Waipu yesterday was the first of 21 events across the district and the result was pleasing.

"The event was a success and the conversations our staff had with firearms owners were positive and engaging," McLellan said.

A large group of firearms owners arrived early at the Waipu Rugby Clubrooms with about 30 people arriving in the first hour of the event. Some were queuing before the doors had opened.

Advertisement

"People came from across a number of different areas to surrender their firearms and wanted to take the opportunity to do the right thing," McLellan said.

"We will of course be looking to constantly improve our processes to ensure they are as efficient and seamless as possible for firearms owners."

He thanked people for their patience and understanding while polcie worked through the management of their firearms and processes.

All the items collected would be destroyed with firearms being disabled in a machine, nicknamed the Buldozer, which renders the firearms inoperable by bending the barrel and breaking the stock.

The firearms will then be reduced to scrap at another location.

Compensation for firearms will be paid to those with a valid firearms licence. A licence is not needed to recieive compensation for parts and accessories.

The second event to be held in northland is today at Maungaturoto Community Hall starting at 3pm and running to 7pm.

To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form on the police website prior to coming to the event – including listing each firearm and or each individual parts that are being handed over.

For the online notification form go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311

Please also bring the following with you:

• Your firearms licence (if applicable)

• Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

• Your bank account number

• Your online notification reference number

• All your prohibited parts, cleared of all ammunition

• Any other non-prohibited firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police.

• A valuation if you believe your firearm fits the unique prohibited criteria

Northland dates and venues:

18 July Maungaturoto Community Hall, View St, 3 - 7pm

23 July Hikurangi Bowling Club, 11 Park Street, 3 - 7pm

24 July Barge Park, Maunu, 3 - 7pm

30 July Dargaville Rugby Club, Murdoch Street, 3 - 7pm

31 July Kerikeri Sports Complex, Corner Heritage Bypass and Waipapa Rd, 3 - 7pm

6 August Kaitaia RSA, 18 Matthews Ave, 3 - 7pm

7 August Houhora Big Game Fishing Club, 4126 Far North Road, Pukenui, 3 - 7pm

8 August Kaeo Rugby Club, 40 Whangaroa Rd, 3 - 7pm

15 August Onerahi Bowling Club, 35 Hinemoa St, 3 - 7pm

16 August Bledisloe Domain, Haruru Falls Rd, Paihia, 3 - 7pm

21 August Maungakaramea Mid-Western Rugby Club, 13 Tangihua Rd, 3 - 7pm

25 August Kaikohe Lindvart Park, Lindvart St, 11am - 3pm

28 August Waipū Rugby Club, 5 St Marys Rd, 3 - 7pm

4 September Whangārei Barge Park Barge Park, Maunu3 - 7pm

10 September Broadwood Community Hall, 3 - 7pm

11 September Kaitaia RSA, 18 Mathews Ave, 3 - 7pm

17 September Kerikeri Sports Complex, Corner Heritage Bypass and Waipapa Rd, 3 - 7pm

18 September Dargaville Rugby Club, Murdoch St, 3 - 7pm

24 September Hikurangi Bowling Club, 11 Park St, 3 - 7pm

29 September Kaikohe Lindvart Park, Lindvart St, 11am - 3pm