The life of a 16-year-old Hawke's Bay bike shop employee has been "turned upside down" after a $10,000 electric mountain bike was stolen as he took it for a test drive.

Lochlin Turner has been searching Havelock North high and low for two months for evidence to pinpoint the thief, and is frustrated police have yet to arrest anyone.

The incident on Saturday, May 5, the day the Mongrel Mob took over the top of Te Mata Peak, occurred when Lochlin went from the Revolution Bikes store where he works to buy lunch at Kilim Turkish Takeaways on Napier Rd.

