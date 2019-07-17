Genter needs to spend some time in rural NZ to stay in touch.

I was on holiday last week, and when I say holiday, I mean at home. We bought a place in the country on a whim but we love it and we love spending time there so our holidays these days mean staying home. So I guess that means in our own small way we're saving the planet ... in that we're not hopping on a plane and travelling to the other side of the world, which is what we used to do.

We're also helping to save

Related articles: