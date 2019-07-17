On the podcast this week:

There is plenty of discussion globally about the state of the world. Politics, economy, housing, migration legal and especially otherwise, and of course climate.

I say it's a MAD world and explain why. And in explaining why it's only scratching the surface.

Auckland has been poorly governed for some years and the council election is upon us. For those living in the zone it is good news that there will be another mayoral candidate.

John Banks spells out his reasons for standing (well, he's considering) and what needs addressing.

If you're not an Auckland inmate you'll still be interested in what he has to say.

And of course Carolyn aka Mrs Producer with feedback.

