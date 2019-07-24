Nearly 2000 hospital staff members say they were assaulted on the job last year and nurses want harsher penalties for people who attack frontline health workers.

The nurses' union said violence was now so commonplace in New Zealand hospitals that some staff felt it was part of the job and were no longer reporting it.

That meant the actual number of assaults was likely to be higher, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation said.

It wants law changes to impose more severe penalties on those who commit violent acts against nursing and hospital staff.

Information provided to the Herald by 14

