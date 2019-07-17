"What more can you say about a man who lived to 103."

Those were the opening words of Dr Ian Kusabs, as he spoke at his grandfather's funeral, attended by about 100 people, yesterday in Rotorua.

John Woods, a World War II veteran who lived independently until moving into a rest home last year, was buried on his daughter's farm in Horohoro this afternoon.

He was born on November 1, 1915, and died on Saturday.

Woods, the eldest of eight children, spent four and a half years as a gunner in Egypt and Italy after growing up during the Great

