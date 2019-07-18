COMMENT

Takapuna's transformation has taken another big step, following a recent decision by Auckland Council to approve the layout of a large public town square.

Repurposing the Anzac St asphalt carpark area has not been without controversy. For nearly a decade, it has been a hot point of contention. However, multiple surveys of the public and business association members alike have consistently shown strong support for its redevelopment into a high-quality mixed-use precinct.

The Anzac St car park where the new town centre will be developed. Photo / File

We're also delighted it is larger than originally anticipated – growing to 3200sq m plus laneways. That's great for our growing centre.

With the council now strongly behind its urban regeneration agency, Panuku Development Auckland, we finally have formal agreement on new town square's configuration.

It will be a massive improvement for Takapuna, with Panuku now tasked with delivering a $7 million public space for the whole community to enjoy. This is in addition to the $25m being spent on the new multi-level Gasometer carpark, $6m on the Huron and Northcroft street upgrades, $3m on the bus interchange, and $12m on Hurstmere Rd.

The precinct's remaining 6000sq m will be made available for commercial, residential and retail development from next year.

Hurstmere Rd has changed little in recent years. Photo / File

Developers interested in partnering with Panuku are currently preparing their designs which will be carefully assessed against strict urban design rules, including height restrictions, step-back rules as they go higher, as well as ensuring the quality of build and aesthetics.

We will be delivered a much more people-orientated space, including new cafes

and restaurants spilling out with alfresco diners, great space for events and markets as well as a dedicated area for our Anzac memorial and annual ceremony. There will also be new office space and apartments.

It will contain spaces that are engaging and can be tailored to suit public events and activities. It will maximise the sun, encourage hospitality and retail operators to have active edges and, importantly, it will increase public safety and security.

A few local figures have pushed to reconfigure the proposed town square. For the Takapuna Beach Business Association, however, the agreed configuration not only favours the one most popular with the wider community but maximises the benefits for the local businesses.

Importantly too, it's also had considerable input from Auckland Council's design review team, as well as an external independent design advisory body, and council's Parks and Recreation Policy Unit.

The town square's agreed configuration improves connections between the main retail areas of Hurstmere Rd and Shore City Shopping Centre, as well as to the soon to be upgraded Lake Road bus interchange, nearby greens, and the Gasometer carpark building currently under construction.

An artist's impression of the new car park building. Image / Panuku

The town square will also better connect the business district with Takapuna Beach – a key driver for the entire Unlock Takapuna project. This has been helped with a main street building at 38 Hurstmere Rd recently being demolished.

Developing this precinct and creating a town square is vital to ensuring Takapuna grows into the metropolitan centre it has been designated. Takapuna is one of 10 metropolitan centres in Auckland – meaning it has been identified for long-term growth and intensification.

Now that the layout of the public area has been confirmed, Panuku moves onto designing the elements for the town square with the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board, to best suit the community. It will also be receiving public consultation on the design.

With the repurposing of the Anzac St carpark, some assume there will be nowhere to park. However, less than 200m away Panuku is building the multi-level Gasometer carpark on Huron St for 420 cars.

The new precinct itself will come with some car parks as the Unitary Plan requires one car park space for every 30sqm of retail development. If say, 5000sqm of retails/hospitality space is created, that will mean at least 167 car parks will need to be integrated.

Terence Harpur. Photo / Supplied

Upgrading Hurstmere Rd is also key to Takapuna's transformation. While its construction has unfortunately faced delays, it will be well worth the wait in creating an open, vibrant beachside retail destination.

As well as delivering long overdue streetscaping and infrastructure improvements, space for pedestrians will be prioritised and vehicle traffic reduced. It will also treat 100 per cent of stormwater flowing onto Takapuna Beach.

I encourage people to continue to be engaged and to have their say on the finer elements of its design over the coming months. We need the people in our community to work collaboratively and help make Takapuna into the best centre it can be.

* Terence Harpur is the chief executive of the Takapuna Beach Business Association