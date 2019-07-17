A video showing members of Te Aitanga ā Hauiti ki Ūawa performing a waiata inside a McDonald's restaurant in Tahiti has gone viral on social media, with users praising the Kiwi tourist's attitude.

When the group of 55 people turned up unannounced at the small McDonald's restaurant on the French Polynesian island of Tahiti the diligent staff managed to get all their meals out in 45 minutes, prompting a performance from the group that has warmed hearts online.

The group, who were on a cultural exchange, had been travelling through French Polynesia attending sacred sites and festivals.

Getting Mcdonalds in Tahiti. What happens when two busloads of Māori turn up for a feed at McDonald's in Tahiti? We sing of course!! ❤️🎶 #MāoriWorldwide 🎥: Mihi Tashkoff Posted by Feels like home bro on Monday, 15 July 2019

The tourists were full of praise for the speedy service at the restaurant with Mihi Tashkoff, who posted the video, saying: "McDonalds Tahiti were kind of in a state of shock when 2 busloads of hungry Maori walked in about 9pm, but wow they delivered!!! Efficient service of the highest standard."

Those viewing the video loved what they saw, as the video generated thousands of view and hundreds of comments online.

One said: "Look at all those beautiful smiley faces appreciating our culture, gives me the feels."

Another added: "Should be in every Macca's, awesome."

One cheeky commenter wondered whether the McDonald's was ready for the group's hearty appetite, saying: "Be no more food left in that maccas when they leave......bloody coasties."

Another user made the wry observation that the "feed took 45mins, saying goodbye took 1hr 20 minutes."