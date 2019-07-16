Kindergarten teachers have been offered pay parity with school teachers after four days negotiating with the Ministry of Education.

The new pay offer would also see union members get a one-off lump sum of $1500.

Under the settlement negotiated by NZEI Te Riu Roa, kindy teachers would get pay parity with primary and secondary school teachers, with the same pay increases and unified pay scale that primary teachers accepted in their settlement.

That means teachers at the top of the basic scale would see an 18.5 per cent pay hike by July 2021.

Advertisement

Head and senior teachers' pay would also go up, with the head teacher allowance incorporated into the pay rate.

Union members would also get a one-off payment of $1500 (pro-rated for part time workers).

READ MORE

• Childcare fees may rise as relief teachers' pay soars above $45 an hour in Auckland

• Childcare most expensive cost of raising children: research

• Strikes averted: Secondary teachers accept latest pay offer

The settlement would also include changes to tea time and lunch breaks and a commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Union members will vote on the offer on July 25.

The offer would cost the Ministry of Education $75.3 million over three years, said the ministry's deputy secretary Ellen MacGregor-Reid.

"This is a very good offer which is comparable to the offer primary teachers accepted," she said.

Lead negotiator Virginia Oakly said that the negotiation team had worked hard to press their claim and it was now up to members to decide whether to accept the offer.

"The proposed settlement (PDF) certainly doesn't address all our claims, particularly around workload, expertise allowances and better career pathways.

"However, it does include parity with the compulsory sector and the pay increases that primary teachers fought very long and hard for. It will be up to members to decide whether that is enough to settle for, or if they want to fight on," she said.