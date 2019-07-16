A project on the Southern Motorway was meant to be completed last year. And now a truck company owner says his driver was lucky to walk away from a crash on this notorious stretch of Auckland's State Highway One south. Belinda Feek reports

Mark Grey, owner of Mark Grey Carriers, says the roadworks widening State Highway 1 between Manukau and Papakura is a nightmare for not only trucks but all road users who are getting increasingly frustrated by the slow progress.

The project began in 2015 but had been hampered by delays; first the building of the new Pahurehure bridge

