Cook Strait ferries are facing cancellations and delays due to damage caused by a ship striking Picton wharf today.

Strait NZ commercial manager Ed Menzies confirmed one of its vessels clipped the berth while docking earlier this morning.

A passenger waiting in Picton says it damaged the ramps, meaning the ferries can't dock.

The Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries website says the 2pm and 7pm sailings from Picton and the 1.30pm and 8.45pm sailings from Wellington have been cancelled.

Advertisement

The long queue of vehicles waiting at the Picton terminal. Photo / Supplied

The Herald has been told a ship struck Picton wharf early this morning, causing damage to a pontoon. A person waiting in a truck on the Picton side said staff could be seen trying to fix the pontoon.

It is understood the incident has left dozens of trucks full of fresh produce unable to get to their destinations.

There were reports that a ferry full of trucks had to return to Wellington without the trucks being unloaded or new trucks allowed on.

The witness at the Picton end said he was stuck in a queue of trucks, and had been waiting since 8am. He understood it was a 2.30am ferry from Wellington that had been involved in the incident.

"There was so much damage they couldn't offload the ferry."