A person has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being trapped in a tractor near Taringamotu, north of Taumarunui in the Ruapehu district.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Taringamotu Rd at 10.05am today.

The person is no longer trapped and has been transported to hospital in an ambulance, Fire and Emergency New Zealand central district communications shift manager Mike Wanoa said.

Wanoa said he wasn't sure which hospital the patient had been taken to and did not know how the incident had happened.

A police spokesman said the person had serious injuries.

