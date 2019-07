Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in west Auckland.

Fire crews were called to Holbrook St in Blockhouse Bay at 3.30am to battle the blaze.

Fire and Emergency acting shift manager, Colin Underdown, said the blaze was well alight when they arrived.

Five fire engines were sent.

Advertisement

The blaze is now under control, but three fire trucks remain at the scene to dampen down the embers.

A fire investigator is at the scene.