Auckland commuters are set to be battered by heavy rain as another week of unsettled weather descends on New Zealand.

It will pay to have some indoor activities prepared to fall back on this week for those on school holidays.

A number of fronts are muscling their way over the nation from the Tasman Sea and bringing a week of turbulent conditions for many.

Already this morning two crashes on the Southwestern Motorway southbond have blocked lanes.

The first saw the left lane blocked near the Portage Rd overbridge about 6.15am. That had since been cleared but the area remained congested.

The second saw the right southbound lane blocked prior to the Walmsley Rd off-ramp. Delays were expected in the area, the NZ Transport Agency warned.

On the Northwestern Motorway, a breakdown was blocking the left lane, going north, after Lincoln Rd.

The first front is now hitting Auckland with MetService tipping between 10mm-20mm to fall on the city during the next hour and a half, potentially throwing the morning commute into chaos.

But the heavy falls should be over by 7am, MetService meteorologist Michael Martin said.

The rain should ease to showers and then fine spells with a top of 16C, before the next front moves in tonight.

Overnight there were also strong winds of between 65km/h and 90km/h.

Martin said that pattern should repeat most of the week with new fast moving fronts hitting each night before clearing away during the afternoons.

Elsewhere, Taranaki was the country's wettest location with between 100mm and 140mm falling on the mountain, while between 25mm and 35mm fell on the surrounding coastline.

In the South Island, Blenheim had 25mm of rain overnight, while Nelson had 27mm.

Heavy rain warnings were put in place for these regions from last night through to this morning.

Blustery winds up to 100km/h are expected to hit the North Island and upper South Island today.

Good and bad news accompanies the weather system, fellow MetService meteorologist April Clark said.

"The good news is that as quickly as this next front moves on to the country it will move off it," she said.

"Though the bad news is a number of fronts are lining up in the Tasman Sea to take its place. This unsettled weather pattern is typical for winter."

Tuesday weather outlook

Whangarei:

Rain developing morning, possibly heavy, as strong northerlies change westerly, then chance shower. High 16C, Overnight low 9C.

Auckland: A period of morning rain, chance heavy and thundery, as gale northerlies change southwesterly, then easing to a few showers. 15C, 10C.

Hamilton: Rain developing morning, chance heavy, easing to a few showers afternoon. Westerlies developing afternoon. 15C, 8C.

Tauranga: A few showers turning to rain morning, chance heavy, with strong northerlies. Clearing afternoon or evening as winds turn westerly. 16C, 8C.

Napier: Occasional rain developing morning, more persistent around midday, becoming fine afternoon. Northerlies changing westerly. 16C, 6C.

New Plymouth: Morning rain turning to showers, possibly heavy and thundery. Easing to a few showers as strong northerlies change westerly around midday. 15C, 10C.

Wellington: Morning rain with possibly heavy falls, then becoming fine afternoon. Strong northerlies easing morning, tending northwest afternoon. 13C, 9C.

Nelson: Rain clearing morning and becoming fine. Rain again at night. Northerly breezes. 13C, 4C.

Christchurch: Rain clearing early morning. Becoming fine for a time, then cloud gradually increasing again. Winds dying out morning. 12C, 1C.

Queenstown: A few showers before dawn, then fine for a time. Showers returning at night. Light winds. 9C, -2C.

Dunedin: Rain clearing early morning. Becoming fine for a time, then cloud gradually increasing again. Southwest dying out afternoon. 9C, 3C.

Invercargill: A few showers gradually clearing. Southerly breezes turning northerly at night. 7C, 1C.