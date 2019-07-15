Traffic is expected to remain heavy throughout the evening on Auckland's Southern motorway after a truck hit a barrier near the Papakura offramp.

A photo from the scene shows the cab of the Mark Grey Carriers truck tilted at an awkward angle over the barrier, trapping the driver inside.

Police and ambulance services were called at 5.25pm, a police spokeswoman said. The driver had been trapped and had suffered minor injuries.

The truck was blocking the left southbound lane just before Papakura, heading south, the NZ Transport Agency said in a tweet. Motorists were warned to merge right and expect delays.

Advertisement

It was pushed clear of the lanes at about 6.20pm but traffic in the area was still heavy from Manukau and was expected to be moderate to heavy for the rest of the evening.