Batten down the hatches tonight, strong winds could hit the Auckland region.

Weather conditions have been mainly fine today with cloud increasing with the high temperature for the city being 16C.

But westerly winds are tipped to turn northerly before strengthening - so much so MetService has issued a strong wind watch for the region.

Valid for six hours between 1am and 7am tomorrow, winds are expected to reach speeds of up to 90km/h and may approach severe gales in exposed places.

A strong wind watch is also in place for Taranaki, Taihape, Whanganui, Wellington, Wairarapa south of Featherston, Marlborough and Nelson.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the strong winds will hit Auckland while most people are asleep in bed.

"If they're a light sleeper maybe they'll wake up but it could just be waking up in the morning and some things might be strewn around the yard," he said.

"With those northerlies, Auckland is more susceptible to trees being blown around a bit more because it's not the standard direction - we're more used to westerlies."

Localised squally thunderstorms are possible across much of the western and northern coasts of the North Island Tuesday morning & afternoon (expected to cross the Auckland area mid-morning). This could mean temporary surface flooding, debris & poor visibility on the roads ^AC pic.twitter.com/rey6UIdxvc — MetService (@MetService) July 15, 2019

Meanwhile, an active and complex frontal system will bring thunderstorms to many regions as it slides over the nation today.

Northland and Taranaki will be hit overnight but Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo Taumarunui, Coromandel and the Western Bay of Plenty will be hit tomorrow morning.

These thunderstorms have the potential to bring localised heavy rain with intensities of 25mm per hour, along with the overnight strong winds.

There is also a slight risk of a localised tornado, mainly to areas near the coast.

Tomorrow, Auckland will wake to a period of rain with a chance they'll be heavy and thundery MetService said.

Gale northerlies will change to southwesterlies and then easing to a few showers. A high of 15C and an overnight low of 10C is tipped.