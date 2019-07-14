One person is trapped after a car and bus crashed on the North Shore.

The crash took place on Wairau Rd, near the intersection of Target and Wairau Rds, in Wairau Valley about 6.30am.

CRASH - WAIRAU RD, WAIRAU VALLEY - 6.45AM

A crash is BLOCKING lanes on Wairau Road near the intersection of Target Road. Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for delays. Expect delay to bus services that operate along this route. ^MF pic.twitter.com/Dr1ZWZpHv0 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 14, 2019

"Initial reports indicate one person is trapped," police said.

The crash was blocking lanes on Wairau Rd and Auckland Transport warned motorists to expect delays.

"Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for delays," it tweeted.

Two patients were taken to North Shore Hospital in moderate conditions, St John said.