The country is set to enjoy sunny spells and a short pause in the wild weather before it will be time to batten down the hatches again on the West Coast.

Those in the upper North Island can expect sunny spells today - with perhaps a morning shower or two out west - before cloud increases in the afternoon, forecaster WeatherWatch says.

Auckland can expect a top of 16C today with morning showers and then a fine afternoon.

It will also be mostly sunny for those living in the east of the North Island, while those in Taranaki will have a cloudy and wet morning.

In the South Island, Canterbury will have a mostly sunny morning but heavy rain will hit the high country in the afternoon.

In Otago and Southland, a mostly sunny morning will give way to a cloudy afternoon.

The West Coast will be hit by showers and then heavy rain from the late afternoon, WeatherWatch said.

The MetService has a heavy rain watch in place on Monday evening for Westland and the ranges of Nelson and northern Marlborough.

As of 5.30am today, Alexandra was the coldest town in the country with a temperature of -2.9 degrees Celsius, according to MetService.

Kaitaia was the warmest with 12.2C and New Plymouth the wettest, having had 3.2mm of rain.

Unsettled weather will continue to be the theme across NZ during the upcoming week.



Several areas of low pressure will move through with rain and gusty winds, meaning you'll want to have your ☂️ handy.



The best days this week look to be Monday and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/CQ6TuqKXKu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 14, 2019

That pattern of morning showers is expected to repeat over the next few days, MetService says.

Wellington is heading for a windy top of 13C today as the northerly winds turn to gales in the evening.

A high of 11C is expected for Christchurch as cloud increases in the afternoon before rain hits overnight.

A changeable week ahead, with several low pressure systems set to cross the country. Todays main rainband departs this evening, but another crosses late Mon & Tues, another Wednes, and another from late Thurs. Keep up to date with the forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^HM pic.twitter.com/QE1ORmYKM7 — MetService (@MetService) July 14, 2019

Main centre forecast

Whangārei

Cloudy periods. A few showers this morning and evening. Westerlies turning northerly and strengthening afternoon. High 17C, low 11C

Auckland

A few morning showers, then fine. Cloud increasing evening. Westerlies turning northerly afternoon then strengthening. 16C, 11C

Hamilton

Cloudy periods. A few morning showers. Westerlies turning northerly afternoon. 15C, 9C

Tauranga

A few early showers, then fine. Showers returning this evening. Westerlies turning northerly afternoon. 16C, 11C

Wellington

Mainly fine. Chance shower from afternoon. Northerlies rising to gale evening. 13C, 10C

Nelson

Fine at first. A few showers developing this afternoon, turning to rain late evening. Northerlies becoming strong late evening. 12C, 6C

Christchurch

Fine. Cloud increasing evening, then rain overnight. Northeasterlies becoming strong this evening. 11C, 2C

Dunedin

Cloud clearing to fine early this morning. Periods of rain developing late afternoon. Northeast breezes. 10C, 4C