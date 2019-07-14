A house has been completely destroyed in West Auckland this afternoon.

One person escaped the blaze Ranui but suffered smoke inhalation.

The single storey house on Swanson Rd was "well involved" in flames, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Scott Osmund said.

Images from the scene show a building structure completely gutted by fire, with just the charred framing left standing.

The first call to emergency services came in at 3.55pm, Osmund said. Four West Auckland fire appliances battled the blaze, which is next to Ranui Baptist Church.

One person was being treated for smoke inhalation, Osmund said. There were no other injuries.

There were four fire trucks, one ambulance, two fire rescue vehicles, three police vehicles and one ambulance car at the scene, a reporter said. Traffic was being diverted off Swanson Rd.

Police, fire and ambulance vehicles are responding to the fire. Photo / Megan Harvey

A woman posted on Facebook: "Terrible house fire in Swanson Rd opposite Waitemata Dr. Hope all are safe."