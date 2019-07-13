Batten down the hatches - with heavy rain and strong winds moving up the country, and possible hail in Auckland tonight, it's the perfect evening to rug up and support the Black Caps.

Wellington has been hammered by heavy rain, lightning and thunder claps this morning - and the storm is on its way north.

The downpour has led to surface flooding on State Highway 1 south of Johnsonville.

SH1 JOHNSONVILLE ON-RAMP, SOUTHBOUND - FLOODING - 8:40AM

There is currently surface flooding on the Johnsonville southbound on-ramp. Please take extra care and watch your speed. ^EH pic.twitter.com/k6msBcE8ZC — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) July 13, 2019

An active cold front with a band of heavy rain will move quickly north from the South Island this morning to lie over the central and northern North Island.

Advertisement

The latest MetService rain radar. Image / MetService

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said some southern stations had recorded considerable rain overnight, especially in the western ranges.

Active fronts moving across the upper South Island and onto the North Island this morning. Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are in effect for many places for heavy rain and strong winds with todays weather system. Find the details at https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^HM pic.twitter.com/SgoDvvs8eH — MetService (@MetService) July 13, 2019

Both Arthur's Pass and Milford Sound received over 100mm in the past 18 hours, while a station at Cropp River had 173mm in the past 24 hours.

There is a strong wind watch in place for most of the North Island throughout parts of the day, including Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū and Wairarapa.

A strong wind warning is in place for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

Strong wind gusts will move across the North Island and upper South Island on Sunday, particularly from mid-morning to early afternoon.



Wind gusts may exceed 80 km/h, while coastal locations and higher elevations may reach 100 km/h.



Secure any loose outdoor items this evening! pic.twitter.com/XAXLuE71bJ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 13, 2019

The gusts that reach Auckland could hit 90km/h, while at midday a downpour of heavy rain is expected, James said.

"After that front goes through, in behind there is quite a lot of cold air up high which can cause some thunderstorms."

Thunderstorms and hail are possible in Auckland during the evening, James said.

The bad weather is expected to clear in Auckland tomorrow morning, he said.

"However, then there is another feature coming on Tuesday," he said.

Ideal conditions today for the formation of the Northwest Arch cloud east of the South Island ranges. There is a MetService blog on Mountain waves and clouds associated with turbulence here https://t.co/WoDXsi0gRT. ^AB pic.twitter.com/TLls4joD41 — MetService (@MetService) July 13, 2019

"So we are in this westerly pattern where we have got these features lined up and coming over the country again and again and again for the next week or so."

Main centre forecast

Whangārei

Cloudy periods and a few showers, but rain around midday. Strong northerlies turn westerly afternoon. High 18C, low 8C

Auckland

Rain around midday, otherwise showers. Thunderstorms and hail possible from evening. Strong northerly gust 90 km​/​h turning westerly. 17C, 10C

Hamilton

Rain around midday, otherwise showers. Thunderstorms and hail from afternoon. Strong northerlies turning westerly afternoon. 16C, 6C

Tauranga

Showers, but a period of afternoon rain. Strengthening northerlies turning westerly afternoon. 17C, 8C

Wellington

Morning rain, briefly heavy, then a few showers, possibly thundery with hail. Northerly gales, gusting 120 km​/​h, easing from afternoon. 14C, 9C

Nelson

Rain, briefly heavy, easing to showers late morning as strong northerlies turn southwest, then becoming fine. 15C, 3C

Christchurch

Cloudy periods. A few showers developing afternoon as northeast turns southwest, possibly heavy and thundery with hail. 16C, 0C

Dunedin

Occasional showers. Strong northeasterlies turning southwest in the morning. 13C, 3C

Source: MetService