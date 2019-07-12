A second man has been arrested after an aggravated robbery in Taupō in which one of the offenders ran over the other's foot during the getaway.

The attempted robbery of a central Taupo jeweller took place on Monday about 12.50pm.

Police were called after a man smashed a display cabinet and stole a number of watches.

As he fled the store, a staff member gave chase, tackling him in a service lane at the rear of the premises.

Another person, thought to be acting as a getaway driver, was waiting in the same service lane in a stolen blue Mazda Familia, police said.

The driver attempted to free the man by running over the staff member, who was restraining him with help of members of the public, but instead ran over the man's foot.

The car was later found empty but still running nearby.

A 25-year-old from Hamilton was taken into custody and faced one charge of aggravated robbery in the Rotorua District Court on Tuesday.

In a statement this evening, police said the second man, aged 36, had handed himself in to police and is in custody.

He will appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow morning charged with unlawful taking, burglary, aggravated assault and the use of a firearm to prevent detention of another.

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone thanked members of the public who provided information.

"Though a large number of witnesses have spoken to us, I would encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or the actions of those involved, before or after, to come forward," he said.

"I am particularly interested in hearing from those who may have seen the blue Mazda Familia involved in this heist either before or after it occurred."

Anyone with information is urged to call Taupo Police on 07 378 6060.