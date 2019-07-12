COMMENT:

Is this part of the Labour-led Government's long-promised "nuclear-free moment", alluded to by Jacinda Ardern when she promised radical action on climate change?

The announcement this week of a proposed "feebate" which will make more environmentally-friendly cars cheaper - while making the gas-guzzlers more expensive - is one of the long-awaited plans for how New Zealand will get its carbon emissions down.

The solution has been relatively well-received, because it has an elegance in its "cost-neutral" approach of putting a penalty tax of up to $3000 on the purchase of new higher-emitting vehicles, and using the proceeds of that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A well-received policy

Related articles:

Lacking boldness and ambition?

Is the Government doing enough?

What is missing from the Government's green vehicle policy?