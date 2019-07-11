Most of the country had already written them off but the Black Caps wouldn't go down without a fight.

And what a terrific fight it was.

The heroics of the 11 men at Old Trafford yesterday sparked a new light of belief among New Zealanders.

Mike Lane is among them, who after watching the Black Caps defeat India by 18 runs, had a light sparked in him so bright he bought flights to England.

"I booked them at 3am last night and then I had to tell my family this morning over the breakfast table which didn't go down overly well," he told the Herald.

"I spend more time in the air than on the ground. I fly out at 2pm tomorrow, get there at 6am on Saturday. I have Saturday there, then the final and off on Monday.

"If I didn't go and New Zealand won the World Cup I'd never forgive myself so I have to go."

There were those who backed the men in black, TAB confirming this morning $600,000 was paid out to those who picked them to win.

The TAB's Mark Stafford said "it was the largest turnover from a single event this year".

"For the first time we're starting to see a lot of money going on New Zealand to lift the cup," he said.

The Black Caps will play the winner of the second semifinal at Lord's, the home of cricket, on Sunday night from 9.30pm.

The Herald will liveblog the match with Radio Sport also providing commentary, elsewhere on television, Sky Sport and Prime will air the match.

The second semifinal will be played between England and our arch-enemies Australia from 9.30pm at Edgbaston.

Lane, the content director for Radio Hauraki and The Alternative Commentary Collective, believes it will be the Aussies we play in the final.

"Unfortunately, I think Australia is gonna win and it'll be a rematch at Lords of 2015," he said.

"I would love to play England at the home of cricket at Lord's, but an Australian team at these tournaments are very, very difficult to beat.

"If England and India are knocked out I'm hoping there's going to be plenty of tickets floating about."

India was chasing 240 for a spot in the World Cup final but New Zealand's efforts in the field made up for a poor innings with the bat.

"I think we jokingly said if we can rip them a new one in the top order and get rid of Rahul, Sharma and Kohli, cheaply, then we'll be in with a chance," he said.

"When they were five runs for three down, I didn't quite expect us to rip them quite as large a one as they did - from then on they were on the back foot.

"Everything just worked really well. As soon as they got those three wickets, the whole vibe of the team changed."

Asked whether he'd decide to bat or bowl if New Zealand won the toss on Sunday, Lane answered swiftly without hesitation.

"Bowl first. We learnt our lesson from the MCG."