A woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run remains in hospital three weeks after the crash.

Supriya, 36, was struck by a ute in Richmond Ave, Taupō, on Friday June 21.

Police will tonight reveal new information about the crime on Police Ten 7.

Supriya was now in a serious but stable condition and would require a lengthy period of rehabilitation, police said.

She was hit by a white double or king cab ute with rear doors.

Police were urging anyone with information to come forward,

"Though the driver chose not to stop and assist the person they hit, it is not too late for this person to come forward and demonstrate some genuine concern and responsibility in this situation," said Taupō Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone.

"Ultimately the driver will be responsible to their own family, our community and the victim over their decision to come forward or not.

"We are intent on giving Supriya and her family some answers and we believe there are people who know who is responsible and can help provide those answers.

"We urge them to do the right thing and come forward to police."

Also of interest is a white sedan which was seen in the CCTV footage about the same time as the ute, and police would like to speak to the driver, he said.

The case will feature on Police Ten 7 tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.

If you have information, police urge you to contact Taupō Police on (07) 378 6060, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.