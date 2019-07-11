The body of a man has been found after a boat with three people in it capsized in the Hokianga Harbour today.

Police and emergency services were notified of the incident in the Far North District about 12.10pm.

It is reported the boat capsized while crossing the bar.

A police spokesperson said two people were rescued by a passing boat and were being taken to Opononi by ambulance to be assessed and treated.

Photo / Supplied / Bruce Laybourn

A third person was missing and has since been found dead.

The two others were in a moderate condition and had been treated by St John staff.

Coastguard and Coastguard's Air Patrol, and several private vessels also assisted in the rescue.