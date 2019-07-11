Kane Williamson and his fellow Black Caps heroes will be $6 million richer if they can win the Cricket World Cup final.

The Black Caps are one win away from a whopping $6 million payday after their Cricket World Cup heroics.

The world champions tag isn't the only thing the Kane Williamson-captained side will be playing for in Sunday's final against England at Lord's – the London venue regarded as the spiritual home of world cricket.

So too is a very attractive seven-figure winner's cheque from the International Cricket Council.

Win, and the team and management will share a $6m payday. While painful, a loss against England would still secure the side a healthy $3m payout.

Under the players' centralised contract with New Zealand Cricket, all prize money from tournaments is to be shared amongst the squad.

Back-up wicketkeeper Tom Blundell could enjoy a $375,000 win bonus without even playing a game at the Cricket World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Cricket Players' Association chief executive Heath Mills said the money would be split 16 ways; meaning a win would secure the 15 players $375,000 each, while another portion of $375,000 would be split amongst the team's support staff.

If Williamson's team loses its second successive World Cup final, the cut to each player – and also a portion shared evenly amongst support staff - would still be an impressive $187,500.

"It is a significant payday if they go well. And they deserve it," Mills said.

"The prize money for the event is a direct correlation to the amount of revenue that the event brings in. The World Cup is a significant revenue earner for the ICC, its members and obviously players should quite rightly share in that return . . . they are the ones out in the middle."

Under the split, back-up wicketkeeper Tom Blundell – who is yet to play a game – would earn the same amount as the likes of Williamson and No 1 gloveman Tom Latham who have played all nine Black Caps games to date.

There is no provision in the playing contracts for performance bonuses from New Zealand Cricket on top of the prize money provided by the ICC.

The Black Caps are just one win away from sharing in a $6 million jackpot at the Cricket World Cup. Photo / photosport.co.nz

Mills said players were well-versed on budgeting, with all contracted players completing personal development programmes educating them on issues such as finances.

"The reality is that it is a great earner, they do very well, but being a professional athlete is a short-term career and if you don't do smart things with your money you may be in a very bad position five or 10 years after your retirement," he said.

"I am sure they will all do sensible things [with the payouts]."

The Black Caps reached Sunday's final after a heart-stopping win over pre-tournament favourites India in Manchester on Thursday (New Zealand time).

India had also finished the round-robin phase of the tournament as the highest-ranked team, with the Black Caps securing the final semi spot after finishing fourth on the points table.

The victory has been lauded both by Black Caps fans and the wider international cricketing community.

Mills said while the Black Caps were playing more than 18,000km from home, they were aware of the fervent support growing in New Zealand.

"The support from fans back home has been awesome," he said.

"The players are well aware that the country is behind them. While everyone might not be diehard behind sport or cricket, they are taking an interest. And the players know when they go good it makes people feel good back home.

"They are aware of the support and aware of the responsibility that comes with that."

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has praised the "brilliant fighting effort" of his players. Photo / photosport.co.nz

After the semifinal win, Williamson described the heroics from his side as a "brilliant fighting effort from our guys on what was another tough surface and it required that mentality".

"You come into this tournament where anybody can beat anybody," he said. "We saw a number of results that perhaps where sides ranked lower beat sides ranked higher, but I think everybody knew that anybody can beat anybody.

"We came through in the fourth position, which is fine. And then we put out a much-improved performance in the semifinal, and it is important for us to try and make small improvements moving into our next match."