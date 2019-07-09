On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
But there are a number of other areas where officials say work is "being progressed".
The Government is looking at a voluntary vehicle scrappage scheme to accelerate the exit of less safe and higher polluting vehicles from the market.
It is also exploring the possibility of a second-hand EV leasing scheme aimed at reducing transport costs for low-income households and supporting EV uptake, as well as increasing the number of EV charging stations around New Zealand.
The paper also said that average vehicle prices might increase in the short term as a result of the introduction of the clean car standard.
Genter also revealed yesterday that the Government wanted to introduce new clean car standards, which would require vehicle importers to reduce the average emissions by meeting an annual emission target.
"This may impact low-income households more as it would consume a greater proportion of their income," the Cabinet paper said.
The Productivity Commission has also warned that people on low-incomes would be hit the hardest from a feebate scheme such as the one the Government has proposed.
"The feebate scheme and the recommendation around putting emissions standards on imported vehicles would certainly have detrimental impacts on lower-income families," Productivity Commission chair Murray Sherwin told MPs in a select committee this year.
However, according to Genter's paper, any price increase will be in part, or fully, mitigated through the clean car discount.
"Almost 60 per cent of households buying new to the fleet vehicles are expected to either receive a discount or not incur a fee.
"Of the low-income households that purchase a new-to-the-fleet vehicle, more are expected to receive a discount than pay a fee."
According to Government figures, of the top 10 most popular used imported vehicles sold to low-income households, seven would receive a discount.