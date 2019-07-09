A subsidy scheme which would have put an extra up to $2000 in the back pocket of Kiwis buying electric cars was scrapped by the Government as it was considered to be "poor value for money".

A plan requiring all cars to undergo an air pollution emissions test as part of warrant of fitness checks was also given the thumbs down by officials.

This is according to a Cabinet paper Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter presented to ministers about the proposed Electric Vehicle (EV) feebate scheme, unveiled this week.

The Government is proposing legislation which would slash the price

