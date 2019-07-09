A search and rescue operation is underway for a hiking family of three, a man and his teenager daughters, missing near Wellington.

A concerned family member sounded the alarm around 6pm but the group still has not been found - they were due home nearly seven hours ago.

Meanwhile, police are asking the public to stay away from the East Harbour Regional Park while police dogs work attempt to track the group.

The trio left Lees Grove in Wainuiomata with the intention of hiking in Days Bay at 12pm, however, police were called after they failed to return at 3.30pm.

In a statement, police said the family comprises of a 50-year-old man and his two daughters, aged 14 and 11.

"Anyone who has information or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 04 381 2000 or 105," police said.

MetService reports an overnight low of 7C is expected in the nearby Lower Hutt area tonight with northerly winds and conditions are fine.

Tomorrow, the weather is forecast to have cloudy periods and evening rain with northerlies strengthening in the afternoon.

Earlier today, a group of hikers, including children, were located after a search was launched in the Kahurangi National Park.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald the group had been found "safe and well" around 7.30pm, over two hours since they were reported missing.

The spokeswoman earlier said a report about the group came in around 5.25pm. Police arrived on the scene near Onekaka around 5.50pm.

Onekaka is located in Golden Bay, northwest of Nelson, near the northwestern extremity of the South Island.

Kahurangi is the country's second largest national park and in places is an untracked wilderness, according to the Department of Conservation.

Elsewhere, a network of tracks wind through "wild rivers, high plateaux and alpine herbfields, and coastal forests."