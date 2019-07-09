Two people have been arrested after reports of someone being seen with a firearm outside Wellington Hospital.

A police spokesperson said a person had allegedly been seen with a firearm but there were no reports of it being presented or shot.

They said there was no cause for alarm at the hospital.

A passerby near the hospital said there were about 15 police and at least two were holding their guns up at a man.

She said the incident happened on the steps outside the hospital and once the man was down and surrendered, he tried to run again.