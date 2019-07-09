Winter can be tough for anyone, but much more chillingly so for people on low incomes struggling to cope with heating and eating.

Salvation Army assistance figures show that's especially the case for Napier this winter. where demand for food parcels over a three-month period has seen a 12 per cent rise, with 220 families receiving 264 food parcels from the Salvation Army.

During that same period 60 families received social work assistance of some kind, which often involved multiple social work services for each client.

In Hastings and Flaxmere over the three-month period 151 families were assisted with 181

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: