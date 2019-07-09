A Flaxmere councillor says he welcomes a proposal which would prevent new off-licence bottle stores in Flaxmere, Camberley and Maraenui.

Napier and Hastings councils are planning to pass a Local Alcohol Policy (LAP) which would prevent new bottle stores opening in commercial areas of the three suburbs, with a paper being presented to Hastings District Council on Thursday.

Flaxmere ward councillor Henere O'Keefe said he will support anything which will limit the impact on alcohol on Flaxmere.

The areas of Flaxmere which will not have new off-licences approved. Photo / Supplied
"I will totally and absolutely support it."

He says he unfortunately sees a lot of alcohol-related harm in Flaxmere.

"One case of alcohol

