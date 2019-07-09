A Flaxmere councillor says he welcomes a proposal which would prevent new off-licence bottle stores in Flaxmere, Camberley and Maraenui.

Napier and Hastings councils are planning to pass a Local Alcohol Policy (LAP) which would prevent new bottle stores opening in commercial areas of the three suburbs, with a paper being presented to Hastings District Council on Thursday.

Flaxmere ward councillor Henere O'Keefe said he will support anything which will limit the impact on alcohol on Flaxmere.

The areas of Flaxmere which will not have new off-licences approved. Photo / Supplied

"I will totally and absolutely support it."

He says he unfortunately sees a lot of alcohol-related harm in Flaxmere.

"One case of alcohol abuse and the offshoot of that, that's one case too many."

He said if you go to Hastings District Court, or Hawke's Bay Hospital's A&E on any day, at any time, the impact of alcohol is obvious.

"I've been exposed to it for many years, and my constitution is now just angry, and intolerant of it.

"There's no need for it."

The restricted area in Camberley. Photo / Supplied

The policy has been in the works since late 2012, after the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act

2012 was passed by central government.

The plan became provisional in 2016, but was appealed, with the appeals only being resolved this year.

According to the paper being presented to HDC, the plan is one of a few across New Zealand that has successfully gained a restriction on further licences being issued for bottle stores in specific areas.

The passing of Local Alcohol Policies in has proved difficult for councils across New Zealand.

Of 33 LAPs passed since 2012, 32 were appealed, and in most cases the result was less strict restrictions than councils were seeking.

The plan needs to be passed by both Hastings and Napier Councils to come into affect.

A spokesperson for Napier City Council said it is expected to go before the Regulatory Committee on July 23, and if it passes will be put to a full council meeting on August 20.

The restricted area of Maraenui. Photo / Supplied

Assuming it is passed by both councils, the policy would come into effect on August 21.

As well as the prevention of new bottle stores in Flaxmere, Camberley and Maraenui, the policy, the policy outlines hours for various licence types and venues, although this section would not come into affect until November 21, according to the paper going before HDC.

Issues of liquor licensing have made headlines in Hawke's Bay recently, with O'Keefe and other community leaders opposing the renewal of the licence for Flaxmere Liquor, a bottle store in Flaxmere, as well as Flaxmere Tavern's.