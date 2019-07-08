All West Liquor and Village Wines and Spirits stores throughout Auckland have been temporarily closed following armed robberies within two days.

Meanwhile, police are aware of reports and said they are following strong lines of inquiry to arrest those responsible.

The Trusts, the organisation which operates the stores, said in a statement the closures were made for the safety of customers and staff.

"While none of our staff were hurt physically, both incidents affected them considerably. Our assessment is that the risk is higher than normal," chief executive Simon Wickham said.

"We believe the most responsible position is to close temporarily out of concern for the safety of our people and our customers.

"We are working closely with the police on this matter and they are keeping us updated regarding their investigations."

Yesterday, police warned the Te Atatu Village Wine & Spirits shop on the corner of Te Atatu Rd and Gunner Drive was robbed just before 12.30pm.

A witness said police armed with Glock guns were outside the Te Atatu Village Wine & Spirits and detectives could be seen working inside.

Police confirmed they were responding to a robbery reported at 12.25pm.

At least eight police cars and the police Eagle helicopter attended the incident.

Police said the decision to close the stores came directly from The Trusts, rather than from a recommendation by them.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said they understood liquor stores are closed as a "precaution".

"We are following strong lines of inquiry to locate and arrest the person responsible."

Wickham said The Trusts would reassess the situation tomorrow following further consultation with police on their investigations.

All staff rostered for work will be paid and an update on whether the stores would be reopened will be provided before midday tomorrow, Wickham said.

Anyone who has any information about yesterday's Te Atatu robbery was urged to contact the Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 - or they could make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.