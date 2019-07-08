Two people have been rushed to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation from burning charcoal indoors.

The fire service was originally called to a house fire at Avis Ave in Papatoetoe at 11.09am today, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

"When we got there it wasn't a house fire but two people had suffered smoke inhalation from charcoal," he said.

He could not comment on whether it was suspicious as that was a matter for the police.

Advertisement

Charcoal should never be used indoors, even if ventilation is available, because when it burns it produces significant amounts of carbon monoxide.

A St John spokeswoman said four ambulances attended the scene and two people were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition. "We can't provide any more details," she said.