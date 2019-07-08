Two people have been rushed to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation from burning charcoal indoors.

The fire service was originally called to a house fire at Avis Ave in Papatoetoe at 11.09am today, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

"When we got there it wasn't a house fire but two people had suffered smoke inhalation from charcoal," he said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

He could not comment on whether it was suspicious as that was a matter for the police.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Charcoal should never be used indoors, even if ventilation is available, because when it burns it produces significant amounts of carbon monoxide.

A St John spokeswoman said four ambulances attended the scene and two people were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition. "We can't provide any more details," she said.