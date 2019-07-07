An early morning crash has blocked traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway, causing delays through to Takanini.

The 6.15am crash in the right hand lane heading north just after Te Irirangi Drive took over an hour to clear. The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers to expect some delays, with traffic heavy from Manukau through to Papakura.

Due to a power outage, traffic signals are also out in the Highbrook interchange area, further up the Southern motorway.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 6:20AM

Traffic on the Northern and Northwestern motorways is also heavy heading into the city.

A breakdown is partly blocking the right hand lane on the Northwestern before St Lukes Rd, while a crash blocking a lane in the northbound Victoria Park tunnel has just been cleared.

Today is the first day of the school holidays, which is expected to reduce congestion slightly. The reopening of part of Victoria St West overnight is also expected to ease traffic in the CBD.

A section of the road between Hobson St and Nelson St was closed to traffic for several days after a 40kg cladding panel plunged 13 storeys in high winds.

Further inspection found several panels were at risk of falling, forcing the closure of the intersection until the panels on the Victopia building could be secured.

Nelson St will remain closed between Victoria St West and Fanshawe St until the middle of the week.