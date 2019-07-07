A man is recovering in hospital after an alleged hammer attack and carjacking in east Auckland late last night.

Counties Manukau Police Senior Sergeant Steve Neade said the man and his partner were parked on Reeves Rd in Pakuranga about 11.30pm last night when a group attacked them.

"They were robbed of their motor vehicle, then one of the victims was chased down the road, and attacked with a hammer."

The man is in Middlemore Hospital being treated for his injuries.

Advertisement

Inquiries were ongoing with the stolen vehicle outstanding.

Anybody with information to share into the identities of those involved could contact Manukau Police (09 2611300) or Crimestoppers (0800 55 111).