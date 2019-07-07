After recently attending the Forest and Bird Conference in Wellington I felt distraught about our ecosystems and wildlife. Eighty per cent of birds in decline, 84 per cent of reptiles, 76 per cent of freshwater fish, marine ecosystems being decimated — the list goes on. Where does it stop? It's all mainly due to human interventions and exploitations.

To quote from the conference: "Nature is seen as the raw material to our economy — it should be the other way around." The destruction of our land and oceans just seems to go on and on with extinctions happening before our

Related articles:

