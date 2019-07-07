An overseas man became separated from a walking companion in the Arthur's Pass National Park over the weekend, sparking a search and rescue operation.

Emergency services first started searching for the man last night, continuing from first light today.

A police spokeswoman said the man appears to have been dressed for a short walk, not as if he was equipped to be out overnight.

Four Search and Rescue teams, as well as a helicopter from the West Coast, have been out searching for the missing man.

He was last seen on the Bealey Spur Track - the Department of Conservation describes the track as six kilometres long and taking two hours and 30 minutes one-way.

Located around 1200m above sea level, the Bealey Spur Hut houses six bunk beds and is open access.

The track to the Bealey Spur Hut starts from the car park off State Highway 73, just past the Bealey Hotel near the Arthur's Pass village.

According to DOC, the track appeals to walkers because it is more gradual than most alpine tracks around the village and does not climb above the bush line.

There are no weather warnings for Arthur's Pass National Park according to MetService.

However, today general park conditions had the freezing level at 1200m at 6am, 1300m at 12pm, 1300m at 6pm and 1400m at midnight.

More to come.