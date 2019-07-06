The seriously injured victim of a shooting in South Auckland is a woman, the police have confirmed.

A police spokeswoman said officers were following "positive lines of inquiry".

Police were called to Dawson Rd in Clover Park at 7am. They found a woman with a gunshot wound.

It is the fourth firearms incident in the area this year, two of which were fatal.

The road was closed off and guarded by armed police as officers investigated the shooting this morning. Dozens of onlookers gathered outside the cordon.

A woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a home in Dawson Road, Clover Park, South Auckland today. Photo / Emma Russell

A neighbour of the property where the shooting occurred told the Herald about a dozen people lived in the home, including young children.

"My 9-year-old nephew knows one of the boys who lives there and he's very worried," neighbour Hoki Williams said.

Williams, 66, said police sirens weren't uncommon in the area so she wasn't alarmed, but then they heard someone was shot and began to worry.

"A 10-year-old boy lives there. When we heard we were like, oh man, I hope he hasn't died," Williams said.

Another nearby resident, who didn't want to be named, said shootings were becoming more common in the area.

"My neighbour just buried her son the other day, three others have been shot this year and now this. It's scary."

She said it was young men trying to prove their power and being territorial.

"It never used to be this bad," the resident said as she anxiously watched police.

Housing New Zealand owns the property where the shooting occurred. The agency referred Herald inquiries to the police.

An immediate neighbour of the property, who asked not to be named, said she wasn't home at the time of the shooting.

"They moved in a couple of years ago, I've lived here 29 years so know the area well. There's always police around but nothing like this has ever happened."

Dawson Rd Superette worker Yogi Patel said an ambulance and police cars were at the property when she arrived to work at 7.30am.

"Ambulance were there, police were there - we just missed it."

It's the latest in a number of shootings in Clover Park this year.

In April, 39-year-old Siaosi Tulua was killed in a shooting on Darnell Crescent.

His death came two weeks after a resident in the Palermo Place area of Clover Park had to take cover when a man carrying a firearm walked up the street firing shots.

In May, Joseph Siaosi, 23, was shot by an occupant of a car as he walked away from a confrontation.

A friend and the first police officer at the scene performed CPR on Siaosi, but he died on the lawn in front of his family home in Piako St.

The shootings came around the same time the president of the Killer Beez gang, Josh Masters, was shot at a Harley-Davidson store in Mt Wellington in April. Masters was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Akustino Tae, 39, who was a friend and founding member of the Killer Beez but who now wears the patch of the Tribesmen, was charged with his attempted murder.

Pharmacy worker Hiren Patel passed the cordon on his way to work at about 7.55am today. The property was across from the Dawson Rd Pharmacy and about four police cars were parked near the property. The road remained closed.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau police on 105 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.