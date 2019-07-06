Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman, who was last seen yesterday in Omokoroa.

Jessica Lurrel-Morgan, 30, has been reported missing and was last seen yesterday at 8am at an Omokoroa property.

She is known to have been driving a black Porsche Cayenne, registration LNH583.

Her hair is blonde.

Police and Jessica's family have serious concerns for her welfare and are asking for anyone who has seen her or has information about where she might be to get in touch.

Anyone with information should dial 111 immediately.