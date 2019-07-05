A woman has been seriously injured today after being trapped under a bus in Napier.

The accident occurred on the intersection of Tennyson St and Wellesey St in Napier CBD just after 5pm today.

St John Ambulance was the first on the scene, and unable to free the woman from under the bus, called Fire Services for assistance at 5:17pm.

Fire Services central shift manager Mike Wanoa said two trucks were sent to the scene.

Air bags were used in the rescue operation - arriving on the scene and beginning the process at 5:21pm.

The air bags are capable of lifting the bus off the ground, and at 5:33pm it was reported they had managed to free the injured woman.

St John Ambulance said the woman was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition - arriving at 6:06pm.